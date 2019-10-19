|
|
|
Prestwich Barry Clive (Former General Manager at Thomas Cook, Far East and Proprietor of General Trading Company)
With his beloved partner of
28 years, Clayton by his side,
Barry left us suddenly in
Victoria Hospital on Friday, October 11th, 2019, aged 75 years.
"Barry will be greatly missed by his loving family and devoted friends"
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
on Saturday, October 26th
at 10.00 am. Donations if desired to Trinity Hospice. Floral tributes, donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019