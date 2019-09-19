Home

Perrett Barry Steven Born on 9th November 1959.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 59 years.

Loving husband to Marny, father of Samantha, Danielle, Jemma, Matthew and Hannah and a doting grandad of Ged, Finley, Elliott,
Indie and Stevie.

"We will miss him and make
sure his memory will live on."

A celebration of Barry's life
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 24th September at 10am.

Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research and
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
