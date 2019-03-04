Home

Barry Kirkham Notice
KIRKHAM Barry Passed away suddenly in the care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 21st February 2019,
aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Eileen.
Much loved dad of Michelle and Stephen, a dear father in law of Dianne, a cherished grandpa
of Daniel and Ellie and a
much loved friend to all.
Funeral service will take place at Bispham United Reformed Church, Cavendish Road, Bispham on Thursday 14th March at 1:45 pm.
Followed by the committal at Carleton Crematorium,
Stock Lane, Blackpool at 2:45 pm.
Donations in lieu to
Cardiac Intensive Care Unit
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
