ASHWORTH BARRY It is now nineteen years since you left us Baz/Ash. It seems like yesterday that we were all together but so, so long since we spoke. We miss you more and more and more every day.We miss your comical escapades and your sense of fun. We miss your friendship and sound advice every single day. You are never, ever forgotten and never will be. It is so painful to be without your friendship.



We think of you with your glass of red and your Pepys' book. You have your so-wished for Tabala Rasa; it is with you forever Baz/Ash.



We love and miss you so very much, our dearest ever friend.



Ants and Maz

xxx Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019