Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Ashworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Ashworth

Memories Condolences

Barry Ashworth Memories
ASHWORTH BARRY It is now nineteen years since you left us Baz/Ash. It seems like yesterday that we were all together but so, so long since we spoke. We miss you more and more and more every day.We miss your comical escapades and your sense of fun. We miss your friendship and sound advice every single day. You are never, ever forgotten and never will be. It is so painful to be without your friendship.

We think of you with your glass of red and your Pepys' book. You have your so-wished for Tabala Rasa; it is with you forever Baz/Ash.

We love and miss you so very much, our dearest ever friend.

Ants and Maz
xxx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.