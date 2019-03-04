|
|
|
MARTIN Barrie Passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 27th, 2019,
in the loving arms of
Trinity Hospice, Blackpool.
Barrie, a former
Blackpool FC player in the
1950's / 1960's, of Carleton
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Patricia,
a wonderful Dad and a devoted grandad and great grandad.
Barrie will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held
at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Tuesday
March 12th, 2019 at 2:45pm.
Please feel free to wear
something tangerine.
Family flowers only please,
donation if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019
