Isherwood (Barrie) On Friday 21st June 2019, Barrie passed away aged 59 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Angie, loving Dad to Anna and Michelle and fondly remembered by Liliane.
He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends.
Barrie's funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 12th July 2019 at 2:00pm
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice and The Dogs Trust c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool,
FY2 0PA, Telephone 01253 500536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 27, 2019
