WOODMAN (nee Ray)
Barbara Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Monday 20th May 2019
aged 82 years.
Devoted wife of the late Leslie
and loving mum to the late Steven.
Barbara will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 6th June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood & Cleveleys Lions Club
or Brain Tumour Research c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 3, 2019
