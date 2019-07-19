|
|
|
Wallwork Barbara Passed away peacefully in Trinity Hospice with her family by her side on 16th July 2019, aged 75 years.
A loving wife to the late Cyril,
a devoted mum to Angela, Bobby, Paula, Stephen and Gillian.
A devoted nana and grandma,
who was dearly loved and
whose love was felt by all.
She will be sadly
missed by everyone.
Funeral service and burial to be held at Preesall Cemetery on Wednesday 24th July at 11.00am. Flowers or donations in lieu
to Trinity Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 19, 2019