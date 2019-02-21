Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Thornton Cleveleys
42 Kelso Avenue
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 3JG
01253 864899
Barbara Littler Notice
LITTLER Barbara Passed away peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
7th February aged 89 years.
Cherished and much loved
wife of the late Tom and
proud and loving mother
of Ian and David and
nana to Robert and Andrew.
Barbara will be dearly missed
by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 28th February 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made
in lieu of flowers to the
Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys,
FY5 3JG. Tel 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
