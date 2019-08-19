Home

J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
14:30
Lytham Crematorium
Barbara Kershaw Notice
KERSHAW Barbara DOB 19 June 1934

A loving mother to
Terry, Melanie & Denise,
passed away in their presence
following her illness
at Elmsdene Care Home on
Tuesday 13th August
where she was so well cared for
in the latter years due to her long
battle with dementia.
A loving 'nanny' to 7 grandchildren;
Stephen, Peter, Will, Caitlin,
Chris, Hannah and Megan.
Also, she leaves behind
4 great grandchildren,
Owen, Chloe, Ethan and Alex.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 22nd August at 2.30pm
at Lytham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations to Dementia UK
would be preferred c/o
J & A Porter, Windsor Rd, Ansdell.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
