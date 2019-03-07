Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Jackson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Jackson

Notice Jackson (Barbara) Julie and Frank would like to thank relatives and friends for the cards of condolence, kind words and prayers which helped them through a very sad time.

Special thanks to Angela and Jenny for their loving support. Thank you to all the staff on AMU, Victoria Hospital for their care and kindness and for looking after mum during her final hours.

We thank Reverend Peter Ennion for the beautiful service and his comforting ministrations.

To Steve Nicholls and the staff at Box Bros we give our most special thanks for their care, compassion, advice and most dignified funeral arrangements. Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices