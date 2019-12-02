|
DUNFORD Barbara Winifred Pauline, John and family of the late Barbara Dunford, wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the comfort and support they have received at this sad time.
Special thanks to the players and supporters of Blackpool Scorpions ARLFC, Blackpool Seagulls Ice Hockey Team, staff at Waterloo Road Medical Centre, Paramedics, also staff in A & E and on Ward 26 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Thanks to Father Ian Hollin for his comforting ministrations and Anthony Boardman and staff at
D Hollowell and Sons for their dignified care and support.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019