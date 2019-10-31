Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Barbara Dunford Notice
DUNFORD (née Moores)
Barbara Winifred After a short illness, Barbara passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday October 22nd 2019, aged 87 years.

A very dearly loved Wife of the late Jeff, loving Mum of Pauline and John, dear Mother-in-Law of Steven and Karen, much loved Nanna of Paul, Sam, Clare and Philip and proud Great Nanna Bar of Freddy and George.

Barbara will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate
Barbara's life will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday November 8th at 2:45 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
the Special Care Baby Unit,
BVH and or Trinity Hospice.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
