|
|
|
CRANER Barbara Sadly passed away
on 13th March 2019,
aged 75 years.
Sister of Janet and Leslie,
Mother of Kim, Julie and Joanne, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Funeral service is at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Meningitis Now, either through her
Grandsons page
alfie-fleming.muchloved.com or directly to charity.
All enquiries to
N C Funeral Directors,
40 Highfield Road,
Blackpool
FY4 2JA
Tel: 01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More