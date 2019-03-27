|
COUPLAND (Née French)
Barbara Passed away peacefully at
home surrounded by her
loving family on Friday 22nd
March 2019, aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Roy, devoted mum
to Tina, Alan, Joanna and Peter also a dearly loved nan.
Barbara will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 5th April
at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to British Heart Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
