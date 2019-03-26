Home

Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Barbara Bond

Barbara Bond Notice
Bond Barbara Passed away peacefully in
The Conifers Nursing Home on 18th March 2019.
A loving Wife of Bill, devoted Mum to Steve and Chris and a much loved Grandma and Nana to Mathew, Rose and Will.
Barbara will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019
