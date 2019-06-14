Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Bamsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Bamsey

Notice Condolences

Barbara Bamsey Notice
Bamsey Barbara
nee Gordon and
previously Redman Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 9th 2019.
Barbara, aged 87 years,
of Cleveleys.
She was a proud and loving mum, nana, great nana and
mother-in-law.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all her family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday, June 21st at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.