Bamsey Barbara
nee Gordon and
previously Redman Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday June 9th 2019.
Barbara, aged 87 years,
of Cleveleys.
She was a proud and loving mum, nana, great nana and
mother-in-law.
Barbara will be sadly missed by all her family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday, June 21st at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
