Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 7EP
01253 301306
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Richardson

Notice Condolences

Audrey Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 30th October,
aged 88 years.
Audrey will be very sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.

All the love you gave us,
In those bygone years,
The comfort of your presence,
In the days of joy and tears,
Each sacrifice you had to make,
Along the path you trod,
Is remembered by we who
loved you,
As you rest in peace with God.

A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, may be made to 'Diabetes UK'
c/o and all enquiries to:

Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool
FY3 7EP
Tel: 01253 301 306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -