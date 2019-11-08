|
|
|
RICHARDSON Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 30th October,
aged 88 years.
Audrey will be very sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
All the love you gave us,
In those bygone years,
The comfort of your presence,
In the days of joy and tears,
Each sacrifice you had to make,
Along the path you trod,
Is remembered by we who
loved you,
As you rest in peace with God.
A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, may be made to 'Diabetes UK'
c/o and all enquiries to:
Layton Funerals
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool
FY3 7EP
Tel: 01253 301 306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019