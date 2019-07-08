|
HAMPSON Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 30th June 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mum of Paul and Joanne and a cherished grandma of Ellis, Scarlet, Max and Amelia.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 11:45am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
