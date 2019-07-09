|
Evans Audrey Ivy Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2019 aged 90.
Beloved Wife of the late Richard.
Much loved Mother of Eric and
Karen and Mother in Law to Liza.
A cherished Grandma to Rebecca and Sarah and
'like a Mum' to Alasdair.
A former resident of Rectory Road for over 40 years,
she will be sadly missed
by all who knew
and loved her.
Service at St.Paul's Church, Marton on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 11:30am prior to cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 9, 2019