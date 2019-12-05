|
|
|
BUTLER Audrey Amy (Formerly of Clitheroe Place, Blackpool)
Peacefully in the loving care of Headroomgate Nursing Home, on Sunday, November
24th, 2019, aged 92 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Stan. Cherished mum of John and David and mother-in-law of Sue and Coleen and a precious grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes
on Monday, December 16th
at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI (St. Anne's Branch). Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home,
Lytham St. Annes, Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019