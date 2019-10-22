|
|
|
BARRETT Audrey
(Formerly known as DUGDALE) Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the
Conifers Nursing Home,
on Monday 14th October 2019,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of Donald,
much loved mum of David and Kevin. Loving Mother in law to Cheryl and Terry. Much loved grandma and great grandma. Devoted sister of the late
Thomas Dugdale.
Audrey will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 24th October at 3.30 pm.
All enquiries to D Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, 287 Devonshire Road, FY2 0TW. Telephone 01253 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019