|
|
|
HARPER Ashley Andrew Sadly passed away on
Friday 9th August 2019, aged 37,
in the most tragic of circumstances.
Beloved husband of Gemma,
son of Andrew and Beverly,
son in law of Peter and Christine, brother of Leah and twin brother of Wesley, brother in law of Cheryl and Peter, uncle of Cassidy, Dax, Ruby and Teddy,
great uncle of Ruben.
Service to be held at the
Parish Church of Cleveleys,
St Andrews, Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys on
Tuesday 3rd September at 12:00pm followed by burial at Poulton New Cemetery,
Garstang Road East.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Guide Dogs UK in which Ashley thoroughly supported by sponsoring puppies, having had
his own Labrador (Sasha),
for 13 years. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home,
Thornton
Tel : 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019