|
|
|
WILLIAMS (Arthur) Former member of
Blackpool Sub Aqua Club &
Fleetwood Round Table.
On Monday 19th August 2019, peacefully whilst at his
home in Thornton, surrounded by his family, Arthur passed away aged 75 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Catherine, loving Dad to Emma and Matt, much loved father-in-law to Ela, a besotted Grandad to Alexa and loved by his Grandogs
Bella and Bob.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society and
RNLI (Fleetwood) c/o
The Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019