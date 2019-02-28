|
Waterhouse Arthur John Former proprietor of
S Waterhouse & Son
Fishing Tackle Specialist on Cookson Street
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
11th February 2019, aged 74 years.
A loving Husband to Linda,
a much loved Dad to Gary and Kevin and a dear Grandad.
Arthur will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 6th March
at 12:30pm.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
