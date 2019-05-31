|
|
|
Thompson Arthur Radford of St. Anne's on Sea, Lancashire,
passed away peacefully on
Monday the 27th of May 2019,
aged 87, at
The Chaseside Care Home.
Arthur was the beloved
husband of Myra (deceased)
and father of Martin and Andrew,
father in law to Alyson and Clare
and grandad to Matthew, Michael,
Olivia, Harry, Amy and Adele.
He was also great grandad
to Sophia, Joseph and Theo.
Arthur's great passion
in life was his sport,
as a young man he was a
semi-pro footballer and also
played at a good level at cricket.
Throughout his life he was also a keen Crown Green Bowler
winning many competitions,
he also organised local
bowling handicaps.
He was also a life long member of the Halfway House Bowling Team
where he made many friends.
Arthur was always at his happiest
when surrounded by his family and
we will all miss him dearly.
The funeral service will be held at
Lytham Crematorium at 11.30am
on Thursday the 6th of June,
everybody is welcome.
For those that would like to make
a donation in Arthur's name
we have chosen the
Alzheimer's Society.
Donations can be made by visiting
www.alzheimers.org.uk.
Thank you.
All enquiries to
Mark F H Rae Funeral Director,
11.Wood Street, St Annes on Sea
FY8 1QS Tel 01253789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
