Thompson Arthur Radford of St. Anne's on Sea, Lancashire,

passed away peacefully on

Monday the 27th of May 2019,

aged 87, at

The Chaseside Care Home.

Arthur was the beloved

husband of Myra (deceased)

and father of Martin and Andrew,

father in law to Alyson and Clare

and grandad to Matthew, Michael,

Olivia, Harry, Amy and Adele.

He was also great grandad

to Sophia, Joseph and Theo.

Arthur's great passion

in life was his sport,

as a young man he was a

semi-pro footballer and also

played at a good level at cricket.

Throughout his life he was also a keen Crown Green Bowler

winning many competitions,

he also organised local

bowling handicaps.

He was also a life long member of the Halfway House Bowling Team

where he made many friends.

Arthur was always at his happiest

when surrounded by his family and

we will all miss him dearly.

The funeral service will be held at

Lytham Crematorium at 11.30am

on Thursday the 6th of June,

everybody is welcome.

For those that would like to make

a donation in Arthur's name

we have chosen the

Alzheimer's Society.

Donations can be made by visiting

www.alzheimers.org.uk.

Thank you.



All enquiries to

Mark F H Rae Funeral Director,

11.Wood Street, St Annes on Sea

FY8 1QS Tel 01253789000 Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019