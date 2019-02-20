Home

J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Arthur Moss Notice
MOSS Arthur Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church,
Arthur passed away
suddenly but peacefully in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 6th February 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Joan, father, grandad, and great grandad. Arthur will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 11.45am.
Flowers and all enquiries please to J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
