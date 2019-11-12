Home

BINNALL Arthur Passed away peacefully on
Monday 4th November 2019 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Beloved husband of the late Cora. Father of David and Janet.
Father in law of Pat and Chris.
Brother of Edith.
Devoted Grandad, Great Grandad and Great, Great Grandad.
Arthur will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Arthur to Diabetes UK.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019
