Craig Arnold Peacefully at Rose Wood Lodge Care Home on May 19th 2019, Arnold, aged 83 years,
formerly of Marton, Blackpool.
The beloved husband of the late Lily, much loved dad of Julie and the late Bev, dear father in law of Peter, a devoted grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed
by all his relatives and friends.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Trinity Hospice C/O
The Funeral Director.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 29, 2019
