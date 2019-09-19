|
|
|
Birtwell Arnold Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday September 12th 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of the late Marion and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday September 25th at 12:00noon.
No flowers by request please,
donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice and or
North West Air Ambulance Fund.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel : 408886
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019