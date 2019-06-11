|
WIGGINS Arlene Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice Bispham,
on June 2nd, aged 61
and of Blackpool.
Beloved Mum to Anthony, Matthew and Alexander, sister to Eric and dearly loved 'granny Arlene' to Mia.
'You will be sadly
missed by all indeed'
Funeral service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All Enquiries to Mark F H Rae Funeral Director, 11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea, FY8 1QS
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 11, 2019
