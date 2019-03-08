|
|
|
TURNER Anthony "Tony" Formerly of C.E. Atkinson Cook Shop, Lytham
Passed away on Monday 25th February 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved brother of Terry and dear brother in law of Sandy.
He will be dearly missed by all family members, including those in the South.
Funeral service will take place at
S. Stephen On The Cliffs Church, Holmfield Road, on Thursday 14th March at 11am, followed by burial at Carleton Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
All floral tributes, donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More