SLATER Anthony Robinson
(Tony) Passed away peacefully at home on September 25th 2019
aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband
of Heather
much loved father
of Fiona and Jane,
a devoted grandad of James, George, Harvey and Ted
and loving son in law of Lily.
"He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends"
Service and interment at
Poulton New Cemetery on
Friday 11th October 2019 at 1:15 PM.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired maybe sent for Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019