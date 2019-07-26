Home

POWERED BY

Services
J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Matthews

Notice Condolences

Anthony Matthews Notice
MATTHEWS ANTHONY
(TONY) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 24th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Alwyn
and a much loved dad and grandad. Tony will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.