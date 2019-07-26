|
|
|
MATTHEWS ANTHONY
(TONY) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 24th July 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Alwyn
and a much loved dad and grandad. Tony will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Fleetwood RNLI c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood
Tel: 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 26, 2019