|
|
|
Macdonald Anthony (Tony) Tony peacefully passed away in the loving care of Malaga Clinico Hospital, Spain, on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 56 years.
Devoted husband of Debbie, cherished dad of Lisa and Kay.
A much loved grandad of Jack, Finley and baby Davenport.
Loving son of Maureen, adored brother and a very dear uncle, nephew, cousin and godson.
Tony will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known him.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham, on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family floral tributes only
please by request.
Donations, if so desired, in lieu of floral tributes to Malaga Clinico Hospital, Spain (Cardiac Dept)
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019