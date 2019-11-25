Home

J & A Porter Funeral Directors
Windsor Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1AH
01253 804714
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Lytham Park Crematorium
HUGHES Anthony William
'Tony' Formerly of "Midland Red",
Lancs. CC and Wyre BC also
of St Wilfrid's Player, Marton.
Tony passed peacefully in the care of The Rossendale Nursing Home, Ansdell on 16th November,
aged 80 years.
He leaves wife Linda,
daughter Rosalind and brothers
Glynn and Kevin.
Funeral service to take place on
28th November 2019 at 11 am
at Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK c/o
and all enquiries to
J&A Porter Funeral Directors,
Windsor Court, Windsor Road,
Ansdell, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AH.
Telephone 01253 735423
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
