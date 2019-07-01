|
HEMSWORTH Anthony George
"George" Founder member of
Fylde & Wyre Angling Clubs.
Passed away in the loving care of North Shore Care Home on Saturday 22nd June 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret and a dearly-loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Requiem Mass will take place at Holy Family Roman Catholic. Church, Links Road, on
Wednesday 10th July at 10:15am,
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries
to D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 1, 2019