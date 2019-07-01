Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:15
Holy Family Roman Catholic Church
Links Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Hemsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Hemsworth

Notice Condolences

Anthony Hemsworth Notice
HEMSWORTH Anthony George
"George" Founder member of
Fylde & Wyre Angling Clubs.
Passed away in the loving care of North Shore Care Home on Saturday 22nd June 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret and a dearly-loved dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Requiem Mass will take place at Holy Family Roman Catholic. Church, Links Road, on
Wednesday 10th July at 10:15am,
followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations
in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries
to D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.