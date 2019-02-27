|
ELLIS Anthony Peter
'Tony' On Sunday 24th February 2019, peacefully whilst at his home in Thornton, Tony passed away
aged 56 years.
Beloved husband of Jill,
dearly loved son to Jude and the late Joyce, much loved Dad to Matthew and Jennifer, a loving daughter-in-law to Felicity, devoted Grandpa to Toby, Sofia-Grace and Ellie and a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 15th March 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
