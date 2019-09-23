Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:45
Carleton Crematorium
Anthony Crowther Notice
CROWTHER Anthony "Tony" On Thursday 19th September 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of
The Farthings Care Home and of Fleetwood, Tony passed away,
aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved dad to Helen and Michael, loving grandad to Hannah, Tom and Grace and a dear
brother to Jenny, Stephen and
the late Anita.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October 2019
at 2.45 pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if so desired, to CAFOD c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J.T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, FY7 8PS.
Tel 01253 776281.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
