Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
15:00
St John's Thornton
Annie Wilkinson

WILKINSON Annie Passed away peacefully on
6th February 2019, aged 97 years.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.
For many years she was a Teacher at Bailey School where for a long time she was Head of Music.
She was the Chorus Master for Fleetwood and District Choral Society at its inception.
In later life she moved to Reading to enjoy her retirement and
after that Hereford and
latterly Fleetwood.
The service will be at St John's Thornton at 1500 on February 22nd. The Interment will be in Reading, laying beside her beloved husband. Donations to either Macmillan or British Heart Foundation. Tel: 01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
