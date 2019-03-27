|
Wager (Annie) Peacefully on March 12th 2019
Annie aged 84 years of Revoe,
Blackpool. The dearly loved
mum of Andrew and Stuart,
dear mother in law of Karen,
devoted gran of Louise,
Hollie, and Daniel and great gran of Annabelle, Ruben, Harper and Esme. Annie will be sadly missed
by all her relatives and friends.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Cancer Research.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
