Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Annie Wager Notice
Wager (Annie) Peacefully on March 12th 2019
Annie aged 84 years of Revoe,
Blackpool. The dearly loved
mum of Andrew and Stuart,
dear mother in law of Karen,
devoted gran of Louise,
Hollie, and Daniel and great gran of Annabelle, Ruben, Harper and Esme. Annie will be sadly missed
by all her relatives and friends.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Cancer Research.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
