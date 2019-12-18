|
SOUTHERN Anne (Formerly of Lakeland View
and Crichton Care Home)
Passed away peacefully in Fleetwood Hall Care Home
on Friday 6th December 2019
aged 74 years.
Devoted and much loved
friend of Maureen, Alan,
Margaret and Valerie, also
a special friend to Fred.
Anne will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Davids Church on
Thursday 2nd January at 11.30pm prior to interment at
Carleton Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Flowers or donations
in memory of Anne to
Fleetwood Cancer Research
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019