|
|
|
NEWSHAM Anne Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 23rd July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Reunited with her
beloved daughter Rita.
Much loved mother-in-law of Colin.
Anne's funeral service will take place on Friday 5th August 2019 at 2:00pm at Gilroes Crematorium.
No flowers by polite request but donations if so desired should
be made payable to a charity
of choice.
All enquiries c/o
Paul Pender and Son
Independent Funeral Directors, The Shakespeare, 226 Braunstone Lane, Leicester, LE3 3AS.
Tel: 0116 2896608
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019