Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Gilroes Crematorium
Anne Newsham

Anne Newsham Notice
NEWSHAM Anne Passed away peacefully in her sleep on the 23rd July 2019,
aged 84 years.
Reunited with her
beloved daughter Rita.
Much loved mother-in-law of Colin.
Anne's funeral service will take place on Friday 5th August 2019 at 2:00pm at Gilroes Crematorium.
No flowers by polite request but donations if so desired should
be made payable to a charity
of choice.
All enquiries c/o
Paul Pender and Son
Independent Funeral Directors, The Shakespeare, 226 Braunstone Lane, Leicester, LE3 3AS.
Tel: 0116 2896608
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2019
