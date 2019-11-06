Home

Anne Kilkenny Notice
KILKENNY Anne Passed peacefully in Victoria Hospital
on Thursday
31st October 2019, Anne,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bryan, much loved mum of Bryan, Martin and the late Shaun, dearly loved mother in law of Liane and
adored grandma of Aimee, Charlotte and Ella.
She will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 15th November at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for the Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1 DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
