DINEEN Anne (Liz)
Elizabeth Died peacefully surrounded by
her family on 25th October,
aged 72 years.
Dearest Wife of Charles. Loving Mother of Suzanne and Simon and Grandma to Seb, Georgia and Adam. Anne will be sadly missed by her family, and all who knew her.
Funeral service at Highfield Methodist Church on Monday
11th November at 1pm followed
by a short service at Lytham
Park Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired
to Parkinson's UK.
All donations or enquiries to
Box Brothers, Blackpool
01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
