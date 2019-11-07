Home

Woodlands Funerals Limited (Ansdell, Lytham St Annes)
90 Woodlands Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1DA
01253 732217
Ann Molloy Notice
Molloy (Ann) Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice, surrounded by her loving family on 31st October 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved Mother of Craig, Karen, Tracy and Damian.
Devoted Grandma of Ellen, Liam, Isaac and Lucas.
She will be sadly missed by
many who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at Lytham Park Crematorium on
14th November 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Flowers welcome, donations if so desired for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals Limited
01253 732217.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
