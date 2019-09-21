|
|
|
LEATHER Ann
(Nee Hurst) Peacefully in Park View Care Home on 12th September 2019,
Ann, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Frederick,
dearly loved mum of Stephen and Beverley, loving grandma to Adam, Jordan and Gavin and
great grandma to Evelyn.
Rest In Peace.
Service in Our Lady Star
of the Sea Church, St. Annes on
Thursday 26th September 2019
at 11.00am,
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"The British Lung Foundation"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019