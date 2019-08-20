|
|
|
Cassidy Ann Ann peacefully passed away in the loving care of The Trinity Hospice, on Monday 12th August 2019,
aged 79 years.
Devoted wife of Ron, cherished step-mum of Tony, Derek and Adele. A much loved nana of Chenelle, Jodie, Kyle and Tom.
A loving great nana, and a very dear mother in law of Janice
and Gordon.
Ann will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends and all who had the pleasure to have known her.
Funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham, on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family floral tributes only please by request. Donations, if so desired,
in lieu of floral tributes to:
Trinity The Hospice In The Fylde
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd.,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham, Blackpool FY2 0BX
Tel:01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019