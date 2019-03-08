Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Anita Macdonald

Anita Macdonald Notice
MACDONALD Anita On Saturday 2nd March 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst in the care of The Thornton Lodge Care Home, Anita passed away, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of Donald,
much loved Mum to Bruce, Catriona, Ailsa and Kirsty and a dear Mother-in-law and Grandma.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Thornton Parish Church on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 1:30pm prior to a burial in
Church Graveyard.
Flowers or donations in Anita's memory to Multiple Sclerosis c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
